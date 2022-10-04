Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

