Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 782,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

