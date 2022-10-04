Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

