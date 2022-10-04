Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 10,993.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 241,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

