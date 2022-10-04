Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE PWR opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.