Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,160 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,418,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 67,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 167,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

