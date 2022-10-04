Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 125,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

