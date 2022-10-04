Private Advisor Group LLC Has $890,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

