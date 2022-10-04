Contrasting Biodesix (BDSX) & The Competition

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Biodesix to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix’s competitors have a beta of -1.55, meaning that their average share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biodesix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.51 million -$43.16 million -0.69 Biodesix Competitors $1.04 billion $56.95 million 0.31

Analyst Recommendations

Biodesix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Biodesix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80 Biodesix Competitors 136 721 1614 30 2.61

Biodesix presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 646.67%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 94.70%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46% Biodesix Competitors -1,501.07% -52.49% -22.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biodesix competitors beat Biodesix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

