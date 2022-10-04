Morris Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 40,402 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,925.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $50,562,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.