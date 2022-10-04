QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.29.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

