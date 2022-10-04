CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,622 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,938.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

