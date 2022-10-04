SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.11 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $689.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.