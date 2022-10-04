Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $232.73 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

