Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average of $128.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

