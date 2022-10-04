Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $120.87 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,871.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080,274 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.8% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

