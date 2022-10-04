Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.10.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

