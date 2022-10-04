Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,378.57.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

