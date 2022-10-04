Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

JMBS opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

