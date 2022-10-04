State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,320 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Aaron’s worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,794 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aaron’s by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aaron’s Stock Performance
NYSE:AAN opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.
Aaron’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
