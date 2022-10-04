State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,320 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Aaron’s worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,794 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aaron’s by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.