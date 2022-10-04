Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $51,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $69,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

