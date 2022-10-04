Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 364.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.43% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,916,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMO stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
