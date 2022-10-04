Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,670 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 167,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,739,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTC stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $92.43.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

