Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 28,196 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,196 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after buying an additional 730,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,114,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,536,000 after buying an additional 136,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,155,000 after buying an additional 93,555 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

