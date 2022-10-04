iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITOS opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $678.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.95 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 61.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

