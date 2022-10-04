Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,223 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $5,700,000.

RNP stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

