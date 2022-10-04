Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.06% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPHE. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth $5,936,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPHE stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.