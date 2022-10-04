State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,350 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of EZCORP worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 563,320 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 201.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $448.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06.

About EZCORP

EZCORP last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading

