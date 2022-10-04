State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,620 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of CRSR opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

