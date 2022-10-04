Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 925 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Masimo by 32.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 277,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $146,646,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

