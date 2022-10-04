Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 107.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,166,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

