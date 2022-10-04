Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 861 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 349.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

