Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 91,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 216,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 7.4 %

FCX opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

