Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 150.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

