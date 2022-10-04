Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,436 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.