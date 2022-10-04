Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ARKK stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.