Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $962,202. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 stock opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.94. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.91 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

