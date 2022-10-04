Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 778 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

