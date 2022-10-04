Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $254.26 on Tuesday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $699.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.18.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.75.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $4,254,554. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

