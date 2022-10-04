Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 730 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Centene by 30.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.



