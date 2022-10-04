Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $38,000 Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $4,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

