Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $961,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

