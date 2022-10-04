Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 996 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $68.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

