Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 277 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

