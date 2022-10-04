Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $209.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.34. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

