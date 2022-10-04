Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 8,759 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $355,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

IJK stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

