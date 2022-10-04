Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $30,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

