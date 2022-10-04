Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $26,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AES opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

