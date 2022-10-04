Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

