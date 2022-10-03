Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $242.13 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $242,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA opened at $284.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

